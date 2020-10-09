Vic Fangio expects to face Cam Newton on Monday

Getty Images

The NFL moved this week’s game between the Broncos and Patriots to Monday night as a result of positive COVID-19 tests in New England and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Friday that the team has “to be able to adjust, adapt, improvise and be ready to play the game on Monday night.”

One of the things they will be ready for is quarterback Cam Newton. Newton did not play in Week Four after he tested positive for COVID-19, but is reportedly asymptomatic and could return to action on Monday if he’s tested negative. Fangio said the Broncos are operating as if that will be the case.

“Yeah, I mean we’ve been under that assumption the whole time that he would be playing,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “And then adjust if he’s not. Just like Kansas City did last week with the late positive test in the week. Just like Pittsburgh had to do against us when Drew [Lock] got hurt in the second series of our game. . . . Yeah, we’re anticipating Newton playing but we’ll be ready if he’s not the quarterback.”

The Patriots did not have any players test positive on Friday and they could be back in their building Saturday to pick up preparations for Monday.