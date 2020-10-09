Vita Vea believed to have broken ankle

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were concerned about defensive tackle Vita Vea‘s condition after Thursday night’s loss to the Bears and it appears that concern was warranted.

According to multiple reports, the belief is that Vea broke his ankle in the fourth quarter of the game. He is going to have more tests on Friday to confirm that diagnosis.

If the diagnosis is confirmed, Vea’s season will be over.

The 2018 first-round pick has started every game for the Buccaneers this season. He had three tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss against the Bears and has 10 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss on the season.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches would be in line for more playing time with Vea out of action.