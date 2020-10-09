Week Five injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Five of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bears and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here. The same is true of the Bills and Titans, who will be playing on Tuesday night if all goes as planned.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Cardinals at Jets

Cardinals LB Devon Kennard (calf) is out for Sunday. S Chris Banjo (hamstring), TE Darrell Daniels (thigh), and DE Jordan Phillips (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Jets ruled QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) out early in the week and they didn’t practice Friday after a presumptive positive COVID-19 test for one of their players. T Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) are listed as doubtful. CB Bless Austin (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (groin), DL John Franklin-Myers (foot), WR Chris Hogan (ribs, knee), and LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder, calf) drew questionable designations.

Bengals at Ravens

The Bengals don’t expect to have WR John Ross (illness) or CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) after listing them as doubtful. RB Joe Mixon (shin) is listed as questionable.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness) is listed as questionable after returning to practice Friday. G Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is considerd doubtful while 11 other players join Jackson in the questionable category. They are TE Mark Andrews (thigh), DB Anthony Levine (abdomen), WR Chris Moore (thigh, finger), CB Marcus Peters (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), TE Nick Boyle (thigh), WR Marquise Brown (knee), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), DE Derek Wolfe (elbow), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder/hip), and DT Broderick Washington (illness).

Eagles at Steelers

The Eagles will not have WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, foot), or CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) in the lineup on Sunday.

LB Marcus Allen (foot) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) are out for the Steelers.

Jaguars at Texans

The Jaguars could be without three defensive starters. DE Josh Allen (knee), LB Myles Jack (shoulder), and CB C.J. Henderson (ankle) have been listed as questionable. DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle) rounds out the group.

TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and LB Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) are all listed as questionable to be in the Texans lineup.

Raiders at Chiefs

WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) and T Trent Brown (calf) could return to the Raiders lineup after being listed as questionable. WR Bryan Edwards (ankle, foot) has been ruled out. DT Maliek Collins (shoulder, illness) and WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

The Chiefs have just one player with an injury designation. DE Mike Danna (hamstring) is out this week.

Rams at Washington

Rams OL Bobby Evans (shoulder) has been ruled out. LB Micah Kiser (groin) and CB Troy Hill (ankle) were listed as questionable.

The Washington Football Team ruled out TE Marcus Baugh (non-injury related) and CB Greg Stroman (foot). LB Cole Holcomb (knee), C Chase Roullier (knee), G Wes Schweitzer (elbow), and DE Chase Young (groin) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Falcons

CB Eli Apple (hamstring) was ruled out for the Panthers.

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Falcons. S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) will not play.

Dolphins at 49ers

The Dolphins won’t have DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder) or TE Durham Smythe (knee) this Sunday. WR Jakeem Grant (illness) is listed as questionable.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo is set to return for the 49ers, but DE Ziggy Ansah (biceps), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), and CB K'Waun Williams (knee, hip) are out. RB Raheem Mostert (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (illness), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Colts at Browns

The Colts ruled out starters on both sides of the ball. T Anthony Castonzo (rib) and LB Darius Leonard (groin) won’t play this week and LB Anthony Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable.

LB Tae Davis (elbow), DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are out for the Browns. DE Adrian Clayborn (hip) and S Karl Joseph (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

Giants at Cowboys

S Adrian Colbert (neck), LB Kyler Fackrell (neck), and S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) will be gametime decisions for the Giants. LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder) was ruled out before being placed on injured reserve.

C Joe Looney (knee) and T Tyron Smith (neck) were ruled out by the Cowboys and Smith will have season-ending surgery soon.

Vikings at Seahawks

The Vikings ruled out WR K.J. Osborn (hamstring) for Sunday night’s game. CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) and CB Holton Hill (foot) were deemed questionable.

S Jamal Adams (groin) is out again for the Seahawks. LB Jordyn Brooks (knee), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), S Delano Hill (back), RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder), and G Mike Iupati (knee, back) make up their group of questionable players.