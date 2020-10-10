49ers call up Kevin White, place Ziggy Ansah and K’Waun Williams on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah and cornerback K'Waun Williams have been placed on injured reserve. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated both moves would be coming as Ansah’s biceps injury is a season-ender and Williams is set to miss multiple weeks after hurting his knee.

The team filled one roster spot by signing cornerback Jamar Taylor off the practice squad. They also flexed cornerback Brian Allen to the active roster for Sunday only. Dontae Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley are also out for Sunday’s game, so the Niners needed some help at corner.

Wide receiver Kevin White was also flexed to the roster. The 2015 first-round pick could play in a regular season game for the first time since he was with the Bears in 2018.