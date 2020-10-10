Bills’ Matt Milano out Tuesday night

Getty Images

Everything is unusual about Tuesday night’s Bills-Titans game, including the timing of practices and the injury report. Today the Bills had a walk-through practice for their Tuesday night game against the Titans, and afterward they released their injury report for the game.

That report listed linebacker Matt Milano as out.

Among the players listed as questionable are cornerback Tre'Davious White (back), receiver Andre Roberts (ankle), guard Brian Winters (knee), guard Cody Ford (groin) and receiver John Brown.

Teams usually list players’ game status two days before the game, but the Bills are listing their injuries three days in advance of a rare Tuesday night game. That may be helpful to fantasy football players setting their lineups in this most unusual of circumstances.