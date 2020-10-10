Broncos list Drew Lock as questionable for Monday

Getty Images

On Friday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said it was still up in the air as to who would start at quarterback against the Patriots on Monday night.

That did not change on Saturday. The Broncos listed Drew Lock as questionable to play after he missed the last two games with a right shoulder injury. He’s been a limited participant in practices this week.

Brett Rypien will start if Lock does not get the green light to play.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell practiced on Saturday for the first time this week and is questionable with a knee injury. Linebacker Joe Jones (knee) drew the same listing.

The Broncos ruled out linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad), tight end Noah Fant (ankle), wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), and running back LeVante Bellamy (knee).