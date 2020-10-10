Cam Newton remains on track to play on Monday, barring the development of symptoms

Posted by Mike Florio on October 10, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

The league’s protocols can be a little convoluted and confusing when it comes to the moment the window opens for a COVID-positive player to return to action. The typically evasive nature of coach Bill Belichick when asked simple questions about the subject makes it even more convoluted and confusing.

Belichick told reporters on Saturday that he doesn’t expect quarterback Cam Newton or cornerback Stephon Gilmore to practice with the team today. Belichick otherwise had nothing to say about when/if Newton or Gilmore will return.

“I’m not getting into a bunch of hypotheticals,” Belichick said at one point. “We’re taking it day by day, hour by hour.”

Based on the official protocols, there’s a path for both Newton and Gilmore to return for Monday’s game against the Broncos.

For a player who tests positive but remains asymptomatic, the player can return 10 days after the first positive test — if the team’s head primary-care physician determines, in consultation with the league, that it’s safe for the player to return to the facility. Alternatively, an asymptomatic player may return if he receives negative PCR virus tests, at least 24 hours apart, if (again) the team’s head primary-care physician determines, in consultation with the league, that it’s safe for the player to return to the facility.

This procedure acknowledges that an asymptomatic player who tests positive may not be able to test negative within 10 days, but that he otherwise may not present a risk of spreading the virus. So Newton, even if still positive, can return on Monday.

That rule makes the one-day delay in New England’s game against Denver a huge potential benefit for the Patriots. If the Week Five game hadn’t been moved to Monday, Newton would have been able to return only with a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Gilmore won’t fit within the 10-day window, given that he tested positive on Tuesday. He still has a chance to play with a pair of negative tests. While unlikely, it’s still possible.

So New England could have both or neither come Monday night. The safest guest is that they’ll have Newton but not Gilmore.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Cam Newton remains on track to play on Monday, barring the development of symptoms

  2. People have whispered about cam newton being a locker room cancer…

    … but… really he’s just a locker room virus.

  3. So even if Newton is still testing positive on Monday, he can play because the league feels he “may not present a risk of spreading the virus?” How does that make sense? Did this rule come from the same Park Ave. brainiacs with a level of scientific expertise so high they weren’t even aware of the Ideal Gas Law? Now they’re making medical decisions? And by the way, if someone does catch it, they’ll blame them for not following they’re own ill-conceived protocols.

  4. doctorrustbelt says:
    October 10, 2020 at 10:54 am
    People have whispered about cam newton being a locker room cancer…

    … but… really he’s just a locker room virus.

    —————————

    That’s so funny I forgot to laugh.

  6. mikeyb says:
    October 10, 2020 at 11:06 am
    I am glad Newton is coming back. The Patriots are much better with him at QB.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    Brian Hoyer’s Mom disagrees.

  8. The NFL plays an important role in the Nation in leading by example.
    It is incumbent upon the league to demonstrate responsible practices.

  9. touchback6 says:
    October 10, 2020 at 10:54 am
    This makes no sense. Why wouldn’t he practice if he was intending to play?

    Maybe he’s still testing positive or maybe Bill’s being extra cautious in not putting him out there today. We’ll see if he’s at practice tomorrow.

  10. Who knows? Maybe he has to test negative on Saturday and Sunday. Two consective tests before gameday? I still haven’t heard if he has actually had a negative result yet. Of course, if he needs 2 consecutive negative results, the longer you wait, the better chance of a negative.

  11. I’m a Patriots fan. If the league says he can play then play him.

    If they say he can’t then it’s Stidham time.

  12. So funny how some of you act like Cam is some sort of intergalactic all world Quarterback like he’s Aaron Rodgers or something. He’s had 3 ok games for the first time since 2015. Chill

  13. Move the game back a day, so Cam can play, is the Goodell way. Roger once again taking care of his beloved Patriots !

  14. I think NE would hold him back until after the bye just to be safe(r), rather than try to rush him back as soon as possible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.