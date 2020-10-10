Chiefs activate Bashaud Breeland from suspended list

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is expected to make his 2020 debut Sunday.

The team activated him to the 53-player roster Saturday after Breeland served a four-game suspension.

He will help a secondary that lost L’Jarius Sneed to a broken collarbone in Week Three.

“It was a time for me to really work on myself, put the past behind me and really focus on what I can bring to this team this year to help us get back to the Super Bowl,” Breeland said of his suspension, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “It takes time to really get in football condition, but I’ve been working out throughout these four weeks. I’m just ready to plug in whenever they’re ready for me to plug in.”

The Chiefs placed defensive end Mike Danna on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Danna injured his hamstring in Week Four.