Jaguars downgrade Josh Allen to out

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen will not play Sunday.

The team downgraded him to out.

Allen has a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week. He did not make the trip to Houston with the team Saturday.

Allen has two of the Jaguars’ four sacks this season. The Jaguars’ sack total ranks them 31st in the league.

Starting cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) and starting weakside linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) are questionable to play. Both were limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden went on injured reserve this week.