Jerry Jones: Tyron Smith tried to play, needs neck surgery for his future

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the season because of neck surgery, and Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said Smith absolutely had to have that surgery now.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Smith wanted to play but would have been risking his future if he hadn’t decided to have the surgery he needs to repair his neck injury.

“Tyron has done any and everything he could possibly do with his condition to play,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And as witnessed by the fact he had 88 snaps last week. So, he’s doing everything he can do. The facts are that he’s a 10-year veteran, and this surgery at this time, not after the season, but at this particular time is important for the rest of his career. And that’s paramount to the fact that he’s obviously playing because it’s nerve type sensitivity that is involved here, gets, creates — stinger type, if you remember the term of nerve in your neck and shoulder area and that’s the area we’re talking about. But the bottom line is we all agree that he should have the surgery, which will put him out for the rest of the year.”

Jones acknowledged that the offensive line the Cowboys thought they would have and the one they actually have — with both Smith and right tackle La'el Collins out for the season — are very different.

“We’ll have to adjust,” Jones said, “and it will be a major adjustment for us.”