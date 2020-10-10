Jets activate Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Jets won’t have quarterback Sam Darnold against the Cardinals on Sunday, but they will have running back Le'Veon Bell back in the lineup.

Bell was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. He was put on the list after injuring his hamstring in a Week One loss to the Bills. He had six carries for 14 yards and two catches for 23 yards before getting hurt.

The Jets also announced that they have signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster from the practice squad. Murray played two games for the Chiefs in 2018.

Quarterback Mike White was elevated from the practice squad to back up Joe Flacco. Cornerback Lamar Jackson will also spend the day on the active roster before heading back down.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone were cut to make room for Bell and Murray.