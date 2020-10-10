Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty listed as questionable by Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots held their only practice of the week on Saturday and safety Devin McCourty was the only player on the active roster who wasn’t on the field in some capacity.

McCourty’s absence was not related to his health, however. The Patriots listed him as missing practice for non-injury reasons and tagged him as questionable to play against the Broncos on Monday night.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee) is also listed as questionable after a limited practice. That’s been a weekly occurrence for Edelman this season, but he hasn’t missed a game to this point.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), guard Shaq Mason (calf), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) are also listed as questionable.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore don’t appear on the report because they’re on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t say when either player would be able return to work when he spoke to reporters on Saturday morning.