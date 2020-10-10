No new positive tests for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots should be on the practice field on Saturday morning.

According to multiple reports, the team’s latest round of COVID-19 testing produced no positive results. The team said on Friday that they planned for a 10:30 a.m. ET practice on Saturday as long as that was the case.

New England would then hold a walkthrough on Sunday to wrap up their brief preparations for a Monday game against the Broncos. That game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but it was moved back a day after cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

It remains to be seen if quarterback Cam Newton will be on the field at practice. He tested positive a week ago and could return if, as reported, he was asymptomatic and has since tested negative multiple times.