Ravens held COVID-negative Derek Wolfe out last week, just to be safe

Getty Images

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe has tested negative in every one of the league’s daily COVID-19 tests, but last week he was held out just to be safe when he experienced symptoms.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh explained on Friday that the decision to keep Wolfe out last week was that he had symptoms of being sick and the team didn’t want to take any chances.

“His wife had been traveling and they both got sick, so our [doctors] held him out away from the team,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “He didn’t have COVID but they held him out for symptoms, so that’s what happened there. He’s good to go.”

Harbaugh stressed that there was never a fear that Wolfe had the coronavirus, but the team wanted to do everything in its power to be safe.

“Nobody really thought it was COVID-related,” Harbaugh said. “It was just an abundance of precaution.”

Wolfe is also nursing an elbow injury which has him listed as questionable for this week.