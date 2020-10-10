Saints list Michael Thomas as questionable for Monday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas wrapped up a week of limited practices on Saturday and the Saints have left the door open for him to play for the first time since the season opener.

Thomas injured his ankle in that game and has missed the last three weeks while recovering. He’s listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is also listed as questionable. He was added to the injury report as a non-participant on Saturday due to a thumb injury.

Guard Andrus Peat (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (groin), defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) are also listed as questionable. All of them were limited participants in practice.

Cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) and Justin Hardee (hamstring) were ruled out along with wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring).