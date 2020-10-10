Titans will activate Isaiah Wilson from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Tennessee’s first-round pick is moving closer to playing in his first NFL game.

Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Saturday that the team will be activating tackle Isaiah Wilson from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Wilson landed on the list on September 6. Six days later, he was arrested for DUI.

The 34-day duration of Wilson’s placement on the list implies that he, unlike most players, had symptoms from COVID-19. Whatever the symptoms, he needed 34 days between placement on the list and return to the roster.

This underscores the reality that a positive COVID-19 result isn’t something to shrug at.

Wilson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list twice. He also was cited for trespass after allegedly attending a party at Tennessee State University.