Alex Smith knew he was back after taking Aaron Donald for a ride

Getty Images

On Sunday, Washington quarterback Alex Smith ended a journey of nearly two years by returning to action following a badly-broken leg suffered in 2018. After his first game action since a horrific and gruesome injury that nearly claimed his leg and his life, Alex Smith talked by phone to PFT regarding his return to the field.

He said he first became “confident” that he’d be able to play again in the past 6-8 weeks, when he was cleared to practice in helmet and pads. But there was a caveat: Because there were no preseason games (and because quarterbacks aren’t subject to contact in practice), Smith had yet to be hit.

How did he feel after being knocked around a bit?

He said it was a “strange” feeling, because “I spent so much of last two years trying not to fall down.” He then tried his best to not fall down when Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was on Smith’s back. Down Smith went (really, who wouldn’t?), but the moment left him feeling good about where he is.

So where does he go from here?

Smith said he wants to keep woring toward gettg into his form from two years ago, before the injury. Still only 36, Smith could have plenty of good years left.