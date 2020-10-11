Alex Smith returns to action

Getty Images

It’s an amazing sight, one most football fans thought they’d never again see.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith has taken his first snap since suffering a gruesome leg fracture in 2018, one that nearly claimed his leg and his life.

Smith had been inactive for the first four games of the season. With Dwayne Haskins benched and inactive, Smith was the backup to Kyle Allen against the Rams. Allen has suffered an arm injury, and Smith is the next man up.

However it plays out, the mere fact that Smith is back on the field is a huge story. As Peter King said on Friday’s PFT Live, he’ll vote for Smith as comeback player of the year the moment Smith takes a snap.

He now has.