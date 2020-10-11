Arthur Blank on Dan Quinn: When there’s something to say, I’ll say it

Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the Falcons lost to the Panthers on Sunday that a report surfaced about the imminent firing of Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn.

No announcement has come from the Falcons and team owner Arthur Blank said he’ll be the one to make any statement that the team decides to make concerning Quinn’s status.

“When we have something to say. I’ll say it,” Blank said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Falcons to 0-5 on the season and 14-23 since the start of the 2018 season. They were 1-7 to open the 2019 season, but Quinn returned after a 6-2 second half to the year.

Quinn’s chances of making it to the second half of this season don’t look great, but he’s still got the job as of Sunday night.