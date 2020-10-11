Arthur Blank on Dan Quinn: When there’s something to say, I’ll say it

October 11, 2020
It wasn’t long after the Falcons lost to the Panthers on Sunday that a report surfaced about the imminent firing of Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn.

No announcement has come from the Falcons and team owner Arthur Blank said he’ll be the one to make any statement that the team decides to make concerning Quinn’s status.

“When we have something to say. I’ll say it,” Blank said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Falcons to 0-5 on the season and 14-23 since the start of the 2018 season. They were 1-7 to open the 2019 season, but Quinn returned after a 6-2 second half to the year.

Quinn’s chances of making it to the second half of this season don’t look great, but he’s still got the job as of Sunday night.

9 responses to “Arthur Blank on Dan Quinn: When there’s something to say, I’ll say it

  1. Quinn should have been fired after he blew the SB. But thanks for the classic shots of Blank doing a victory dance. Kinda like him pushing Vick around in a wheel chair. Maybe the Falcons should fire the owner.

  4. Part of Blank’s hesitation in firing Quinn is surely his awareness that the entire coaching staff is bad. Who actually deserves to be interim head coach? A move now is merely a shuffling of the Titanic’s deck chairs. This franchise, shaken to its core by its historically disastrous 4th quarter in SB 51, needs a full clean slate, including in its front office. The fractured culture is akin to ExxonMobil after the Valdez catastrophe or Volkswagen’s after the emissions scandal. Sadly, Ryan and especially Julio will probably be gone in the not-distant future, too. But the window for this version of the Falcons is long shut anyway.

  7. “When we have something to say, I’ll say it.” That might be a lot sooner than later. Imagine Arthur trying to get out of the stadium and reporters chasing him and asking “Are you going to fire Quinn are you going to fire Quinn?” He will be fuming all night.

  9. He’s not JJ. Blank is a lot more aware of the fact that his words as an owner carry a lot of weight, no matter how small they are. He’s definitely going to clean house, but he’s not going to make a drawn out circus out of it like it was with Jason Garrett in Dallas. And I’m hoping he can find the right GM and coach to not waste what’s left with Julio Jones and Matt Ryan. They definitely deserve better than this. Almost as bad as Calvin Johnson dealing with nearly a decade of ineptitude in Detroit.

