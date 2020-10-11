Bashaud Breeland makes interception in first quarter of his return

Getty Images

It took Bashaud Breeland only 13 plays to have an impact.

Breeland, who returned from a four-game suspension, intercepted Derek Carr with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. The overthrown ball was intended for Darren Waller, and Carr had to make the tackle at the Las Vegas 28 after a 28-yard return by Breeland.

It was the first interception Carr has thrown since Dec. 1, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium, when Juan Thornhill had a pick-six. Carr had gone 316 passes without an interception.

Breeland had two interceptions last season.

It took the Chiefs four plays to go the 28 yards, with Tyreek Hill scoring on a 10-yard run with 14:29 remaining in the second quarter. The Chiefs lead 14-3.

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens hurt his hand on the interception return and is questionable to return.