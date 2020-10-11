Big day for Chase Claypool carries Steelers to 38-29 win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
It was longer than expected between games for the Steelers, but they picked up where they left off in Week Three.

The Steelers beat the Texans that week and then had their Week Four game against the Titans rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee. They shook off the rust by beating the Eagles 38-29 in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool played a starring role in the win. He ran for a touchdown to open up the scoring and then caught three touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger over the rest of the afternoon.

Claypool’s final score came after Jake Elliott missed a 57-yard field goal that would have put the Eagles up 32-31 with just over three minutes left to play in the game. Claypool reeled in a 35-yarder from Roethlisberger to create more breathing room and put the final points of the day on the board.

The second-round pick finished the day with seven catches for 110 yards. Roethlisberger was 27-of-34 for 239 yards overall on a day when Diontae Johnson missed much of the action with a back injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster was quiet.

The Eagles had a chance to try to make things interesting after Claypool’s final score, but Bud Dupree sacked Wentz on first down and he was intercepted on a desperate heave on fourth down. That served as a punt and the Eagles weren’t able to stop the Steelers from picking up the first down they needed to run out the clock.

Pittsburgh is now 4-0 and they’ll stay home to face the Browns in Week Six. The 1-3-1 Eagles will get another AFC North team and they’ll need to wrangle Lamar Jackson in order to pick up their second win of the season.

22 responses to “Big day for Chase Claypool carries Steelers to 38-29 win

  1. If your boyfriend

    -has 0 playoff wins
    -has 53 fumbles
    -is 7-24 vs teams over 500
    -has no heart and no desire to win
    -has started 5-6 in 3 of his first 4 seasons
    -has the IQ of a potato
    -ignores open recievers and makes everyone around him worse

    Then you’re dating Carson Wentz

  4. When the Eagles signed Jake Elliot to a 21 million dollar extension somebody should have taken Howie to the hospital to get his head examined . Elliot isn’t worth half that.

  5. The division is Pittsburgh’s to lose. Let’s see if Big Ben’s elbow can hold up through the season.

  7. I thought Pedersons decision not to use his timeouts north of the 2min warning at the end of the game was stupid !

  12. greedyjimfromtonhicken says:
    October 11, 2020 at 4:31 pm
    When the Eagles signed Jake Elliot to a 21 million dollar extension somebody should have taken Howie to the hospital to get his head examined . Elliot isn’t worth half that.

    ———

    Elliott’s contract guarantees him about 10 mill. There are also 12 kickers in front of him for cap hit size. Kickers with bigger cap hits than Elliott’s 2.6 mill cap hit include Fairbairn, McManus, and Lambo.

    Facts are a thing.

  15. jpfit262 says:
    October 11, 2020 at 4:33 pm
    Carson isn’t the problem, if you can’t see that then you aren’t paying attention.

    ********
    Carson Wentz is 15-18 in his last 33 games the eagles are 24-6 in their last 30 games with foles . Carson is the one and only problem

  16. To think 10 other WR were drafted ahead of this guy is crazy! Anyways the Steelers know how to draft WR very well and they even compared him to Megatron in their evaluation of him! I bet Big Ben plays a few more years now as long as he doesn’t get hurt. Also JuJu might be franchised and traded after this season due to Claypool, D.Johnson, and J.Washington being in the roster…..

  17. jpfit262 says:
    October 11, 2020 at 4:33 pm
    Carson isn’t the problem, if you can’t see that then you aren’t paying attention.

    ***********

    Carson has the worst qb rating in the nfl he averages 20 missed wide open receivers every game Carson destroyed the eagles

  18. Big Ben hangs a sweet sweet 38 points on a tough defense. He is shaking off the rust and playing like an MVP. Easily the NFL comeback player of the year so far. 4-0.

  21. What, you say Pittsburgh once again played down to the level of their opponent? Yep, several times a year, every year, since forever. Usually it’s the offense but recently it’s been the defense. Ah well great start to the season for him. I’ll happily take this win 🌗🏈🌓

    Go Steelers!

  22. Pederson should start feeling some heat. Week-to-week the Eagles may be the most uneven team in the league. When is the last time they looked good on both sides of the ball in the same game?

