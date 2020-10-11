Big day for Chase Claypool carries Steelers to 38-29 win

Getty Images

It was longer than expected between games for the Steelers, but they picked up where they left off in Week Three.

The Steelers beat the Texans that week and then had their Week Four game against the Titans rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee. They shook off the rust by beating the Eagles 38-29 in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool played a starring role in the win. He ran for a touchdown to open up the scoring and then caught three touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger over the rest of the afternoon.

Claypool’s final score came after Jake Elliott missed a 57-yard field goal that would have put the Eagles up 32-31 with just over three minutes left to play in the game. Claypool reeled in a 35-yarder from Roethlisberger to create more breathing room and put the final points of the day on the board.

The second-round pick finished the day with seven catches for 110 yards. Roethlisberger was 27-of-34 for 239 yards overall on a day when Diontae Johnson missed much of the action with a back injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster was quiet.

The Eagles had a chance to try to make things interesting after Claypool’s final score, but Bud Dupree sacked Wentz on first down and he was intercepted on a desperate heave on fourth down. That served as a punt and the Eagles weren’t able to stop the Steelers from picking up the first down they needed to run out the clock.

Pittsburgh is now 4-0 and they’ll stay home to face the Browns in Week Six. The 1-3-1 Eagles will get another AFC North team and they’ll need to wrangle Lamar Jackson in order to pick up their second win of the season.