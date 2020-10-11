Broncos-Patriots postponed again

Getty Images

The Broncos and Patriots won’t be playing on Monday night in New England after all.

The Broncos-Patriots game has been postponed in the wake of another Patriots positive COVID-19 test, the NFL announced.

It’s unclear precisely how the schedule will unfold, but Broncos-Patriots moving to next week appears to be the most likely scenario. That will require the Broncos’ scheduled home game against the Dolphins next week to be postponed as well. The Patriots were scheduled to be on their bye next week.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been controlled in America or in the NFL, where success in the first three weeks of the season has given way to day after day of new positive tests and changes to the schedule. More changes are likely to come, as the NFL is finding that pulling off a season in a pandemic is harder than the league anticipated.