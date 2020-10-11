Browns take 20-10 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Browns and Colts both brought three-game winning streaks into Sunday’s game in Cleveland and it’s the home team that’s in position to extend that run after one half of play.

Baker Mayfield was 19-of-28 for 228 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns built a 20-10 lead that they took into the locker room at halftime. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 17 yards on a pair of scrambles.

Mayfield hooked up with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham for big gains. Beckham’s came on a remarkable catch that saw him lose control while falling to the ground and then regain it after the ball landed on his forearm. He also had an 18-yard throw to tight end Austin Hooper, so the Browns have continued to find ways to have Beckham make an impact.

The offensive success allowed Cleveland to maintain control of the ball for nearly 20 minutes. The Colts scored on both of their first two possessions, but the third was a quick three-and-out that allowed the Browns to extend their lead before the half.