Browns win fourth straight by handling Colts 32-23

Getty Images

The Browns Offense didn’t score any points in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Colts, but they turned out to not need any scoring from that side of the ball until that point.

Ronnie Harrison returned an interception for a touchdown, the pass rush forced Philip Rivers to take a safety and the Browns held off the Colts for a 32-23 home win. It looked like the Colts might get one final chance to pull off the comeback, but D'Ernest Johnson ran 28 yards on third-and-nine with just over two minutes to play to put the Browns in position for a Cody Parkey field goal that single-doinked its way through the uprights.

That makes four wins in a row for the Browns after they opened the season with a loss to Baltimore and they’ve scored at least 32 points in all four outings. They’ll be in Pittsburgh to face the 4-0 Steelers in one of Week Six’s marquee matchups.

Baker Mayfield starred in the first half with touchdown passes to Kareem Hunt and Rashard Higgins, but the second half was more of a slog as he threw a pair of interceptions and took a hit from defensive end Justin Houston on the second one that sent him to the sideline medical tent. Case Keenum warmed up for a moment, but Mayfield didn’t miss a snap.

Mayfield wound up 21-of-37 for 247 yards and Kareem Hunt grinded out 72 yards on 20 carries. Odell Beckham had five catches for 58 yards and completed an 18-yard pass to Austin Hooper a week after catching a touchdown from Jarvis Landry.

Myles Garrett notched his sixth sack of the season and Sheldrick Redwine added another interception of Philip Rivers in the second half. Rivers was 21-of-43 for 243 yards as the Colts saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.

They’ll be home against the Bengals as they try to get back on track next weekend.