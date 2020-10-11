Byron Cowart is the latest New England player who tested positive

Getty Images

The Patriots will now have two members of their first-string defense on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Per multiple sources, starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart is the player who tested positive on Saturday. He’ll be placed on the reserve list at 4:00 p.m. ET today.

It’s unclear how Cowart got it. Some wonder whether he caught it in a meeting with fellow defensive lineman Bill Murray. However, the Patriots last had in-person meetings on Friday, October 1.

Cowart also could have gotten it from cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the visiting locker room in Kansas City, or while interacting with Gilmore on the sideline or on the field. Or Cowart could have simply gotten it away from the facility. With everyone going home every night, there’s no way to know with certainty.

Regardless, Cowart becomes the latest member of the Patriots to test positive. Given the incubation period, there could still be more. And then more. And then more.