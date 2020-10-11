Cardinals rout Jets to snap two-game losing streak

Getty Images

The Cardinals what they needed to snap a two-game losing streak when the schedule sent them to MetLife Stadium to meet the Jets.

Arizona followed in the footsteps of the first four teams to play the Jets this season and sent them to a convincing defeat. Kyler Murray threw for one touchdown and ran for another in a 30-10 victory that pushes their record to 3-2 on the season.

A repeat performance for Murray would help that cause. He was 27-of-37 for 380 yards and led a pair of touchdown drives that put the game out of reach after the Jets cut the lead to seven points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals posted 496 yards overall in a welcome return to the kind of success they enjoyed in the first two weeks of the season. Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds added touchdown runs and they’ll try to keep that balanced production coming in Dallas next Monday night.

The Jets will be in Miami after the NFL rescheduled many games in order to fit in games affected by the postponement of the Patriots-Broncos game scheduled for Monday night. It remains to be seen if quarterback Sam Darnold will be back for that matchup or if Joe Flacco will get his second start.

Flacco was 18-of-33 for 195 yards and Le'Veon Bell had 60 yards on 13 carries in his return from a hamstring injury, but the offense remained a listless unit that continually struggles to maintain drives. It’s hard to imagine that changing at this point regardless of who plays quarterback and it looks like a long year of losing for the Jets as a result.