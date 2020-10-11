Cardinals think Chandler Jones could be out for the season

Getty Images

The Cardinals beat up on the Jets on Sunday, but they may have lost one of their top defensive players for the season in the process.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones went to the locker room before halftime after injuring his biceps. He was ruled out of the game a short time later and head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game that the initial diagnosis has the team thinking he is done for the year.

Further tests will be done to confirm that diagnosis.

Jones was credited with one tackle before getting hurt. He had a sack and a fumble recovery in the first four weeks of the season.