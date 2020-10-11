Chandler Jones heads to locker room in second quarter

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said he wants to see more from his star players this week and he watched one of them head to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones made the trip shortly after the Jets kicked a field goal to cut Arizona’s lead to 7-3. Jones was having his right arm looked at on the sideline, but the team has not made any announcement of his condition at the moment.

Jones has been credited with one tackle on the afternoon.

The Cardinals got on the board with a Chase Edmonds touchdown run and the Jets scored their first points after a Kyler Murray pass was tipped into the hands of Jets linebacker Avery Williamson.

UPDATE 2:19 p.m. ET: Jones will not return to the game due to a biceps injury.