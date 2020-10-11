Cowboys lose Dak Prescott, win on last-play field goal against Giants

Posted by Charean Williams on October 11, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

In the end, the victory surely felt like a loss for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys broke their two-game losing streak with a 37-34 win over the Giants and, at 2-3, are in first place in the NFC East. But they lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a serious right ankle injury.

While an ambulance transported Prescott to a local hospital for surgery, his teammates had his back. They scored three plays after he left the game on a 12-yard Ezekiel Elliott run, with the running back holding up four fingers to represent Prescott’s jersey number.

It wasn’t enough, though.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton fumbled the snap from backup rookie center Tyler Biadasz, starting in place of the injured Joe Looney, and Blake Martinez recovered for the Giants. Five plays and 17 yards later, the game had its third lead change.

Devonta Freeman scored on a 4-yard run, and tackle-eligible Andrew Thomas caught the 2-point conversion after a bobble.

The Cowboys tied it 34-34 on a 40-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with 1:56 remaining in regulation.

The Giants had to punt after five plays and 15 yards, allowing the Cowboys to kick the game-winning field goal on the final play. It was the fourth lead change.

The five-play, 72-yard drive was fueled by two close Michael Gallup catches along the sideline. Both were reviewed and were upheld. One went for 19 and the other for 38.

It set up Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal he sneaked inside the upright.

CeeDee Lamb finished with eight catches for 124 yards, and Gallup caught four passes for 73 yards. Dalton was 9-of-11 for 111 yards.

Daniel Jones went 20-of-33 for 222 yards, but he lost a costly fumble that Anthony Brown returned for a touchdown.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Cowboys lose Dak Prescott, win on last-play field goal against Giants

  1. This game was more about whose defense sucked less. Obviously it wasn’t the Giants’ defense. With the game on the line and very little time left they let Dallas go the length of the field with ease and kick the game winning FG.

  2. If your boyfriend

    -has 0 playoff wins
    -has 53 fumbles
    -is 7-24 vs teams over 500
    -has no heart and no desire to win
    -has started 5-6 in 3 of his first 4 seasons
    -has the IQ of a potato
    -ignores open recievers and makes everyone around him worse

    Then you’re dating Carson Wentz

  6. Sorry for Dak but I’m so excited for Dalton. Watch Dalton take this team further than Dak, for about 1/15 of the money. Dak can kiss that contract extension goodbye.

  8. I hope he comes through this ok, but this shows why you take the Bird in the Hand all other things being equal. Dak should have signed a contract when he had a chance. He took the risk and now it will cost him millions. Damn shame for Dak.

  9. Well at least Jerry saved some money by tagging him, too bad the first overall pick is essentially out of reach.

  10. Good thing he didn’t take that 200 million locked in after for injury contract the Cowboys offered him.

    Holding out for every penny Possible is the key to a great contract. That is what I have learned on this website anyway.

  11. When I dabbled in football briefly, I was taught never to use your arms to bring guys to the ground because of the twisting motion involved that causes legs to get rolled up that is dangerous to bother the tackler and the guy getting tackled. You drive through the ball carrier for a true tackle.. Arm tackles are for people that can’t tackle correctly. I remember this well because I got screamed at the first time I “tackled” a guy because I threw the guy down with my arms. True form tackles are a lost art in the nfl. Form tackles are much safer for everybody involved but are much harder to execute correctly. This tackle on Dak is a perfect example of an arm tackle.

  13. If you have Zeke Elliot, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard, why are you running a QB draw to gain 8 yards? Why would you expose your QB to injury in a non-critical situation when you have so many offensive weapons on your team?

  14. Dave Grohl dislocated his ankle and broke a bone and still came back and finished the concert. Seeing this injury is horrific and sorry for Dak, but it made me think about Grohl and what he did that day.

  16. Dak had this game under control and was about to put it away when he got hurt.
    Dalton earned his money late after a bad start. He dropped bombs through tiny windows into Gallup’s hands.
    The back up O-Line gave a good account of themselves against a real good Giant Defense.
    And the Cowboy defense didn’t totally suck even though it was against one of the worst
    offenses in the NFL.
    Let the Eagles and their fans cry about their injuries.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.