Dak Prescott carted off with lower leg injury

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to seriously injure his right ankle in Sunday’s game.

Prescott was scrambling when Logan Ryan tackled him, and Prescott’s ankle got caught awkwardly in the turf.

He was carted off with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter. The Cowboys immediately ruled him out.

Prescott clearly was in tears, biting on a towel, as his teammates greeted him after he was placed on the cart. He held up a fist to the crowd as they gave him a standing ovation.

Prescott has never missed a game in his career. He won the job as a rookie after Tony Romo was injured in a preseason game, and the former Cowboys quarterback was in the booth calling the game for CBS.

Prescott was 14-for-21 for 166 yards and an interception. He had 450 passing yards in each of the past three games.

He is playing this season under the $31.4 million franchise tag.

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott, inheriting a 24-23 lead over the Giants. The Cowboys scored a touchdown on an Ezekiel Elliott run three plays later.