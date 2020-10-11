Dak Prescott’s touchdown catch gives Cowboys 24-20 halftime lead

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants entered Week Five having scored 16, 13, 9 and 9 points in their four losses. Against the Cowboys, they have scored an offensive touchdown, a defensive touchdown and had a special teams touchdown nullified by a penalty.

The Cowboys have countered with an offensive touchdown, a defensive touchdown and a “Dallas Special” touchdown.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 24-20 at halftime.

The four-point difference came in the final minute. The Giants lined up for a field goal on fourth-and-four from the Dallas 27. Evan Engram never came off the field, and the Cowboys failed to notice.

Holder Riley Dixon threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Engram, but an illegal shift on the Giants nullified the play. Former Cowboys offensive lineman Cameron Fleming was not set before the snap.

The Giants settled for a 50-yard field goal with Graham Gano with 51 seconds remaining in the half.

But the Cowboys drove 75 yards in six plays, using their own version of the “Philly Special” to get in the end zone. Dak Prescott handed off to Ezekiel Elliott, who pitched to receiver Cedrick Wilson going the other way.

Wilson, a high school quarterback, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Prescott with 11 seconds remaining in the half. It was the first time a Cowboys quarterback had a touchdown reception since Danny White in 1985.

The Cowboys also got a touchdown from cornerback Anthony Brown, who was activated from IR on Saturday after spending three games there with a rib injury. DeMarcus Lawrence had his first full sack in 13 games, forcing Daniel Jones to fumble.

Brown returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.

It was Jones’ 22nd fumble in 18 games. He has lost 14.

Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown on a high pass by Prescott that went off Elliott‘s fingers to give the Giants a 14-3 lead.

Prescott is not on track for a fourth consecutive 450-yard game. He has completed 13 of 19 passes for 144 yards and the interception. CeeDee Lamb has five catches for 81 yards.