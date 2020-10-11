Dalvin Cook leaves for locker room with groin injury

USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook is having the best three-game rushing stretch of his four-year career. He had 65 yards in a little over a half Sunday, giving him 376 rushing yards over the past 2 1/2 games.

Cook also has five catches for 24 yards against the Seahawks.

But the Vikings star running back walked up the tunnel with the team’s medical personnel after a 5-yard loss on a reception early in the third quarter. Before cornerback Ryan Neal even pushed Cook out of bounds, Cook grabbed at his left groin in obvious pain.

He is questionable to return with the groin injury, the team announced.

Alexander Mattison replaced Cook.

Cook entered the game leading the league with 424 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 75 carries. His 65 yards Sunday came on 17 carries and included a touchdown.

The Seahawks finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 19-yard reception by Will Dissly from Russell Wilson. It has cut the Vikings’ lead to 13-7.