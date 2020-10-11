Derek Carr: I’m going to enjoy this one

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said last week that the Raiders have to start winning some games against the Chiefs if they want to say they’re part of a rivalry in the AFC West.

One game may not represent a sea change, but the Raiders got the result that Carr was looking for on Sunday. The Raiders won 40-32 in Arrowhead Stadium to snap a five-game losing streak against Kansas City. It’s also the first time that the Raiders have beaten the Chiefs on the road since 2012.

“I’ve taken a lot of sad walks up that ramp, but not today,” Carr said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to enjoy this one.”

Carr was 22-of-31 for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the win. One of the touchdowns was the first of rookie wideout Henry Ruggs‘ NFL career and the Raiders will be hoping those will also be coming more frequently in the future.

  1. When all you have to enjoy is some random regular season win you just damn sad. Lol see if it matters in the end.

  2. hank422 –

    It was a huge upset on the road of a division rival, the returning champions and undisputed number one team in league power rankings. It was a little more than a “random regular season win.”

  hank422 says:
    October 11, 2020 at 8:04 pm
    When all you have to enjoy is some random regular season win you just damn sad. Lol see if it matters in the end.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    If you can’t appreciate the difference between a big win against a division rival who happens to have a phenom MVP QB and one of the best teams in the league and “some random regular season win” then that’s just damn sad for you.

  dohczeppelin says:

    It was a huge upset on the road of a division rival, the returning champions and undisputed number one team in league power rankings. It was a little more than a “random regular season win.” Ok we will see how much it matters clown,

  patsbrat says:
    October 11, 2020 at 8:17 pm
    If you can’t appreciate the difference between a big win against a division rival who happens to have a phenom MVP QB and one of the best teams in the league and “some random regular season win” then that’s just damn sad for you. Actually nothing sad for me in my life least of all a loss to a team that sucks finally won some game that meant more to them than the team they finally beat but ok clown

  8. God how will KC fans ever get over actually taking an L from a AFC West opponent? Lol Still own AFC West

