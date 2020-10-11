Falcons fire Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff

Getty Images

The 0-5 Falcons are cleaning house.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have both been fired, the Falcons announced on Sunday night.

The move is no surprise, as Dimitroff and Quinn were both on the hot seat heading into the season, and the Falcons are winless. They were probably going to need to make the playoffs to save their jobs, and it looks like they’re going to be far outside the playoffs.

Now the Falcons will begin a rebuilding project that figures to be a massive undertaking, especially considering that the Falcons are in poor cap shape in 2021.

Quinn and Dimitroff got the Falcons to a Super Bowl, but the NFL is a “What have you done for me lately?” business, and Quinn and Dimitroff haven’t won much lately. Now they’re both done in Atlanta.