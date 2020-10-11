If NFL moves Broncos-Patriots to next week, Broncos-Dolphins is in jeopardy

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 11, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is hoping that it will only have to postpone, and not cancel, games when teams have COVID-19 outbreaks. But today’s postponement of this week’s Broncos-Patriots game raises the possibility that next week’s Broncos-Dolphins game will ultimately be canceled.

The NFL has not yet announced when Broncos-Patriots will be played, but multiple reports say it will move to next week, when the Patriots were scheduled to be on their bye and the Broncos were scheduled to play the Dolphins.

If that happens, what becomes of the Broncos-Dolphins game? Looking ahead at the schedule, it’s hard to find a good way to reschedule that game. Moving it to the Dolphins’ bye in Week 11 would then require moving the Broncos’ Week 11 game, which would knock over a lot of other dominoes in the NFL schedule.

It could simply be that Broncos-Dolphins will end up being canceled. The NFL would prefer not to cancel any games, but if it does have to, it would prefer to cancel games between teams that aren’t playoff contenders. The Patriots are expected to be in playoff contention, while the Broncos and Dolphins are not, and the NFL may ultimately decide that if a game has to be canceled, to make it a lesser game.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “If NFL moves Broncos-Patriots to next week, Broncos-Dolphins is in jeopardy

  1. i’m against cancelling a game no matter who it is. Tie breakers include strength of schedule.

  3. So broncos play pats week 6, week 8 play chargers, then week 11 play the dolphins? Dolphins bye moves to week 6, that should work

  4. Just cancel the season. The product this year is terrible, and too many guys getting hurt most likely due to no preseason

  5. Makes sense. Punish the Dolphins because the Patriots have more positive tests. Is there a way they can also punish the Bills with this?

    The Patriots are 1 game ahead of the Broncos and Dolphins. It’s a bit early to declare that they’re more likely to be in contention 12 weeks form now. Lot’s of things can happen.

  6. Seems like a semi easy enough fix – Rams and Cardinals need to move both their Dec 6th and Jan 3rd games up to Nov 1 and Nov 8. So on Nov 1 Miami would play Denver (originally they were to play the Rams) and Rams vs Cardinals play. Nov 8: Miami would play Cincy (Mia was to play Ariz on Nov 8 and Mia and Cincy were to play Dec 6. Cincy was on a bye on Nov 8 but that bye now moves to Dec 6). The Rams would play the Cardinals again Nov 8. On Dec 6: Miami plays the Rams (or Cardinals) and the other gets a bye (and Cincy gets a Bye) and on Jan 3 Miami plays the Rams (or Cardinals) and the other one gets a bye.

  8. So in this scenario, lets end the season for about 20 teams and start a playoff tournament in October.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.