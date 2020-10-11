Jabrill Peppers is active for Giants vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

The Giants will have safety Jabrill Peppers for this afternoon’s game against the Cowboys.

Peppers injured his ankle in Week Three against the 49ers and sat out last week’s game. He also served as the team’s punt returner in the first three games.

The Giants’ inactives are linebacker T.J. Brunson, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Ben DiNucci, receiver Malik Turner, defensive back Saivion Smith, defensive back Reggie Robinson and linebacker Rashad Smith.

The Cowboys’ third-round pick Neville Gallimore is dressed for the first time since Week Two. The defensive lineman has played 20 defensive snaps this season.