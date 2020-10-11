Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott will respond and recover from this challenge

USA TODAY Sports

With no in-person interviews because of COVID-19, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones no longer does a postgame press conference. Jones, though, released a statement after his quarterback’s gruesome injury Sunday.

Dak Prescott is undergoing surgery now to repair a right ankle compound fracture dislocation.

“We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury,” Jones said. “The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.

“I know this young man very well. I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life. And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him. He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

The Cowboys did not sign Prescott to a long-term deal, leaving him to play this season under the $31.4 million franchise tag. It remains to be seen how his injury will affect negotiations after the season.