Jimmy Garoppolo pulled for C.J. Beathard after ugly first half

After an ugly first half, the 49ers sent starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the sideline.

C.J. Beathard took the field as the quarterback at the start of the second half against the Dolphins.

Garoppolo has been dealing with an ankle injury, and it’s possible coach Kyle Shanahan just decided to let him rest the ankle after the 49ers fell behind 30-7.

But it may also be that Shanahan didn’t want to see any more from Garoppolo, who was awful in the first half: He completed just 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions, a fumble and three sacks.

If Beathard were somehow to lead the 49ers to a comeback victory, he might take the starting job. But this 49ers offense looks like its going nowhere, no matter who is at quarterback.