Josh Jones ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit

USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars safety Josh Jones was ejected for a unnecessary roughness early in the third quarter.

Jones lowered his head and initiated contact with the helmet of Texans receiver Brandin Cooks. Three officials immediately threw flags after the hit.

Jones is the seventh player ejected this season, according to footballzebras.com.

It was a 23-yard reception and a 15-yard penalty, giving the Texans the ball at the Jacksonville 21. Four plays later, they padded their lead on another Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.

Houston leads 13-7.

The hit was a scary one considering Cooks’ history of concussions.

The Jaguars have ruled out Andrew Wingard, who has a core muscle injury.