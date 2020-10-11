Julio Jones won’t play on Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are looking for their first win of the 2020 season and they’ll have to get it without the help of wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones was listed as questionable with the hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for the last few weeks. He did not play in Week Three, left last Monday’s loss to the Packers after catching four passes for 32 yards and sat out of practice all week.

Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus will be the top receivers against the Panthers on Sunday.

The Falcons are also playing without safety Jaylinn Hawkins because of a concussion. Cornerback Jordan Miller, running back Qadree Ollison, tackle John Wetzel, and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat are inactive.