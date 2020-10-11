Karl Joseph inactive for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns will have tight end David Njoku in the lineup on Sunday against the Colts, but safety Karl Joseph won’t be playing.

Joseph was listed as questionable on Friday after popping up on the injury report on Thursday. A hamstring injury is the reason why Joseph will miss the game. Ronnie Harrison will start in his place.

Joseph has 23 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in four starts this season.

The Browns ruled out cornerback Greedy Williams and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on Friday. Wide receiver Taywan Taylor, linebacker Tae Davis, and guard Evan Brown are also inactive.

Linebacker Darius Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo were ruled out for Indy. Quarerback Jacob Eason, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tight end Noah Togiai, and defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter are inactive as well.