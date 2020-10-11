Kelechi Osemele carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Kelechi Osemele did not have a good day or a long day.

On the third play from scrimmage, the left guard was cited for holding. It nullified a 58-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs ended up punting after the 10-yard penalty but not before Osemele was carted off.

Two plays after his holding penalty, Osemele’s leg buckled as he was trying to get down field to block Johnathan Hankins on a Mahomes scramble that gained 5 yards.

Coach Andy Reid patted Osemele’s helmet as team medical personnel examined Osemele’s right knee.

Mike Remmers replaced Osemele, whom the Chiefs have ruled out with a knee injury.

Athletic trainers were looking at Mitchell Schwartz on the Chiefs sideline after he hobbled off on the last play of the possession.

Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner grabbed his right hamstring after the first play. Rookie Amik Robertson replaced him.

The Raiders list Joyner as questionable to return with his hamstring injury.

Safety Erik Harris also went out on the first series, with Jeff Heath replacing him.