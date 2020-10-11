Kelechi Osemele tore tendons in both knees Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs left guard Kelechi Osemele doubled up on knee injuries Sunday.

Osemele had to be carted off early in the 42-34 loss to the Raiders and he was ruled out almost immediately. He’s going to be out for a while longer.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced after the game that Osemele tore tendons in both of his knees. No outlook was given for his recovery, but it’s sure to be a long-term injury for the veteran.

Mike Remmers stepped in for Osemele after the injury.

The Chiefs also saw wide receiver Sammy Watkins exit with a hamstring injury. More word about his timeline for a return should come in the next few days.