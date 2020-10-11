Kyle Allen cleared to return, Washington sticks with Alex Smith

USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team installed Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback this week, but it might not be a long run for Allen in the lineup.

Allen went for an evaluation after being hit with a helmet-to-helmet shot by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. Alex Smith replaced Allen in his first game appearance since his severe leg injury during the 2018 season.

Washington announced at the start of the third quarter that Allen has been cleared to return to the game, but Smith remained on the field for the first offensive possession of the second half.

Smith was 5-of-6 for 35 yards in the first half and led the team to a field goal that cut the Rams’ lead to 20-10 at halftime.