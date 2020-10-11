Kyler Murray: Overall, it was a decent day

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said in a radio interview this week that he wanted to see the team’s star players play like stars.

Keim got what he asked for in a 30-10 win over the Jets. Kyler Murray threw for 380 yards and ran for a touchdown, DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown, Kenyan Drake ran for one and the defense kept the Jets in check despite losing Chandler Jones to a biceps injury.

Murray’s effort came after two bad outings that dropped the Cardinals to 2-2 on the season.

“Overall, it was a decent day . . . We’ve got weapons. I think we have to use our guys.” Murray said, via the team’s website.

Decent might be underselling things a bit, but the word choice is less important than the comfort level Murray and everyone else on Arizona’s offense showed on Sunday afternoon.