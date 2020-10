Getty Images

The key players listed as questionable in today’s Bengals-Ravens game should all be good to go.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury and an illness, is expected to play today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Also listed as questionable but expected to play are Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (thigh) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (knee).

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, questionable with a shin injury, is also expected to play against the Ravens.