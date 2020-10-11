Lane Johnson carted to locker room

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been playing through an ankle injury and it appears he reached a point where he could not continue in Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Johnson was carted into the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Jack Driscoll has replaced him on the right side of the offensive line.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said this week that Johnson’s ankle injury is going to “linger” for a while. He was in and out of last Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

The Eagles cut the Steelers lead to 31-22 on a Greg Ward touchdown and two-point conversion pass to John Hightower. That remains the score heading into the fourth quarter.