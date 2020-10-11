Le’Veon Bell declines to speak with media after game

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell wasn’t in a mood to discuss his return to the lineup after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Bell missed three games after hurting his hamstring in the season opener and returned to start Sunday’s game. He ran 13 times for 60 yards and caught one pass for seven yards in the 30-10 loss.

According to multiple reporters, Bell declined to make himself available for a video press conference after the game. No reason was given, but social media sleuths have noted that Bell liked several tweets wondering why that catch was the only time that the Jets targeted Bell with a pass in the game.

Whatever the reason for Bell’s choice, Sunday’s game was the latest reminder that neither the Bell signing nor much of anything else has worked out as hoped for the Jets over the last couple of years.