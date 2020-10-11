Michael Thomas, C.J. Gardner-Johnson altercation results in Thomas not playing Monday

Getty Images

The Saints have ruled receiver Michael Thomas out for Monday night’s game against the Chargers not because of his ankle but for another reason.

Per a league source, the reason is this: Thomas got into an altercation with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

It’s unclear whether Gardner-Johnson will play on Monday night. He’s a starter, so it would definitely hurt the New Orleans defense to not have him.

Monday’s game will be the fourth missed by Thomas since suffering a high-ankle sprain in a Week One win over Tampa Bay. He wasn’t placed on injured reserve; in hindsight, the Saints possibly wish they had.

Last year, Thomas set the single-season record for receptions with 149.