Mike Iupati out for Seahawks; Holton Hill inactive for Vikings

In addition to safety Jamal Adams, the Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left guard Mike Iupati for their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Iupati had a back issue surface during the week in addition to a knee injury that he had already been listed on the injury report with. Despite returning to limited participation in practice on Friday, Iupati was scratched for the game.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar is active for Seattle after missing the last two games with a knee injury. The Seahawks have used both Jordan Simmons and Jamarco Jones in rotations at the guard spots through the first four weeks and one of them will start in place of Iupati.

Adams was ruled out early during the week due to a groin strain but is expected to be back following the team’s bye next week.

For the Vikings, cornerbacks Holton Hill (foot) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) are both inactive after being listed as questionable to play on Friday.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn was ruled out due to a hamstring injury at the end of the week.

Also out with injuries for Seattle are first-round linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), safety Lano Hill (back) and running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder). All three had been listed as questionable to play. Only backup lineman Kyle Fuller is a healthy scratch.

Defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa and tackle Olisaemeka Udoh are the two additional inactives for the Vikings.